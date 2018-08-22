3 men shot in South Chicago

Three men were wounded, two of them critically, in a shooting early Wednesday in the South Chicago neighborhood on the South Side.

They were drinking inside a vehicle shortly after midnight in the 3200 block of East 93rd Street when someone fired into the vehicle, according to Chicago police.

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in the upper body and was in critical condition, police said. A 44-year-old man was also shot multiple times and was in critical condition. A 50-year-old man was shot in the hip, and his condition was stabilized.

All three men were taken to Trinity Hospital, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.