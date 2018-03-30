Police: Group robbed 3 men on Red Line train on Near North Side

Three men were separately targeted early Friday by a group of robbers on a Red Line train traveling through the Near North Side.

Officers responded at 12:43 a.m. to the Fullerton station at 943 W. Fullerton Ave. for a call of three males robbing passengers on a northbound train, according to Chicago Police. The robberies happened in the 1600 block of North Clybourn, just north of the North/Clybourn station.

In one of the robberies, the three suspects walked up to a 22-year-old man and one of them put his hand in his pocket to make it seem like he was holding a weapon, police said. One of the robbers then punched the man in the face and took his property.

He was treated at the scene for his injuries, police said.

Two other men, ages 19 and 41, were separately approached by the same group, police said. In both robberies, the trio demanded property and the men complied.

Neither man was injured, police said.

The robbers were last seen heading east on Fullerton after leaving the station’s platform, police said.

One of the robbers was described as a black male, thought to be between the ages of 23 and 28, standing between 6-feet and 6-foot-2 with braided hair, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the robberies.