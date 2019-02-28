3 men wanted in Marquette Park, Chicago Lawn robberies: police

Chicago police are searching for three men suspected of robberies this year in the Marquette Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods on the South Side.

The trio walked up to victims throughout January and February and demanded belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

They were described as three black men between 18 and 25 years old, police said.

Police said one suspect was believed to be between 130 and 160 pounds and between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-2; another between 140 and 150 pounds and between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-9; the third between 130 and 140 pounds and between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-6.

The robberies occurred:

about 9:50 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 6300 block of South Rockwell;

about 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 6400 block of South Rockwell;

about 5:15 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 6400 block of South Talman;

about 7:37 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 6100 block of South Rockwell; and

about 5 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 6200 block of South Maplewood.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.