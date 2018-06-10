3 men wounded, 2 seriously, in Gresham shooting

Three men were wounded, two of them seriously, in shooting Sunday morning in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

At 6:42 a.m., the men were in the 7800 block of South Ashland when someone walked up and fired shots, striking them all, according to Chicago Police. They showed up at a Chicago Fire Department firehouse seeking medical attention.

A 27-year-old was shot in the right leg, according to Chicago Police. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 19-year-old suffered was struck in his thigh and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Another 27-year-old suffered an unspecified gunshot wound, police said. He was also taken to Christ, where his condition stabilized.