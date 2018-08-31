3 men wounded in Gage Park shooting

Three men were wounded — two of them critically — in a shooting early Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4:30 a.m., the men were sitting in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West 58th Street when a white Buick pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 23-year-old was shot in his head and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

A 25-year-old suffered gunshots to his abdomen and back, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The third man, 23 years old, was hit in his hand and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.