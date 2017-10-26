3 men wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Heart of Chicago Neighborhood on the Lower West Side.

The men were in a vacant lot in the 1700 block of West 17th Street when someone fired shots in their direction, according to Chicago Police.

A 44-year-old was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. A 49-year-old was shot in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The third man, age 52, suffered a graze wound to his elbow and declined medical attention at the scene, police said.

The shooter ran off heading east after the shooting, police said.