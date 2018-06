3 men wounded in shooting inside Austin store

Three people were shot Friday in the 5500 block of West North Avenue. | Google Earth

Three men were shot Friday night in a West Side Austin neighborhood store.

About 9:45 p.m., someone walked up to the trio and opened fire in the store in the 5500 block of West North Avenue, Chicago Police said.

A 25-year-old was shot in the foot, a 30-year-old was struck in the leg and a 22-year-old was shot in the torso. All three were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.