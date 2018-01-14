3 people injured in head-on crash in La Grange Park

Three people were injured in a head-on crash early Saturday in west suburban La Grange Park.

Fire crews responded at 4:47 a.m. to the two-car crash near the intersection of La Grange Road and Jackson Avenue, according to the La Grange Park Fire Department. Both cars sustained heavy front-end damage and spilled “a large amount of mechanical fluids” onto the roadway.

Three people were taken to hospitals, the fire department said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

A towing company separated the damaged vehicles and cleared them from the roadway, the fire department said.