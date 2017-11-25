3 people robbed at gunpoint in South Loop

No injuries were reported after three people were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday in the South Loop.

A male and two females were getting into a vehicle at 12:49 a.m. in the first block of East 21st Street when a black SUV bumped the back of their vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

Four males exited the black SUV and a black car and forced the victims to the ground at gunpoint, police said. The victims were then robbed of their wallets, cellphones and keys. No one was injured.

The robbers then drove off in the SUV and car, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the incident.