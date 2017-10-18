3 pulled from Lake Michigan when sailboats overturn in Evanston

Three people were assisted out of Lake Michigan after their sailboats overturned Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Evanston.

U.S. Coast Guard emergency responders were called about the three people struggling in the water about 4:30 p.m. near Dempster Street beach, according to a spokesman.

The responders pulled two people from the water that were on one sailboat and a third person on another sailboat was pulled from the water by Evanston lifeguards, authorities said.

All three were taken into shore, where EMS was waiting to treat them for minor hypothermia, authorities said. The sailboats were also towed to shore.

The overturning of the two boats was not related, the coast guard said.