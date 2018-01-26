3 residential burglaries reported in Portage Park

Police are warning Northwest Side residents about three recent residential burglaries in the Portage Park neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into an apartment or home through a rear door or window and stole electronics, jewelry, cash and other property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 6:30 a.m. and 5:06 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 5500 block of West Hutchinson;

• about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of West Pensacola; and

• between 7 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of West Cullom.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.