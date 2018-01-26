Police are warning Northwest Side residents about three recent residential burglaries in the Portage Park neighborhood.
In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into an apartment or home through a rear door or window and stole electronics, jewelry, cash and other property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
• between 6:30 a.m. and 5:06 p.m. Jan. 3 in the 5500 block of West Hutchinson;
• about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of West Pensacola; and
• between 7 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of West Cullom.
Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.