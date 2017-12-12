3 residential burglaries reported on Southwest, Northwest Sides

Police are warning Northwest and Southwest Side residents of three recent residential burglaries in the Brighton Park and Irving Park neighborhoods.

Someone broke into residences through back or basement doors and stole items from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• At 3:40 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 4000 block of North Kedzie;

• Between 11 a.m. and 6:50 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 3300 block of West Cuyler Avenue; and

• Between 9 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 4000 block of North Sacramento Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.