3 residential burglaries reported this month on South Side: police

Three homes were burglarized this month in the Chinatown and Bridgeport neighborhoods on the South Side, police said.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars forcibly broke into a residence and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Feb. 7 in the 400 block of West 24th Street;

• between 12 a.m. Feb. 9 and 10:26 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 400 block of West 28th Place; and

• between 12:45 a.m. and 3 p.m Thursday in the 200 block of West 23rd Street.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.