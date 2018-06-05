3 robbed in South Shore: police

Police are warning residents of three strong armed or armed robberies last month in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

In each incident, a robber or group of robbers got out of a gray car, approached people while they were walking on the sidewalk and demanded their property and either used physical force or showed a handgun, Chicago Police said.

The robberies occurred:

About 9:30 p.m. on May 25 in the 7300 block of South Bennett Avenue;

At 1:28 p.m. on May 30 in the 1800 block of East 74th Street;

About 9:20 p.m. on May 30 in the 6700 block of South Cornell Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.