3 robberies reported in Bronzeville, Ida. B Wells neighborhoods: police

Police are warning South Side residents about a series of armed robberies this month in the Bronzeville and Ida B. Wells neighborhoods on the South Side.

One to three males approached people using “similar phrases” to demand property, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Twice, the robber or robbers were armed with a revolver.

In the third robbery, the robber or robbers drove in a white GMC vehicle, police said.

The suspects were described as one to three black males between 17 and 25 years old, police said. They were between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 and between 130 and 170 pounds.

The incidents occurred:

about 9:20 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 200 block of East 41st Street;

about 6:45 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 400 block of East Pershing Road; and

about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 200 block of East 43rd Street.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.