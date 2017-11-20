3 robberies reported in Chicago Lawn

Three recent robberies have been reported in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

One to three men approached people on the street and announced a robbery, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• about 10 a.m. Nov. 2 in the 6000 block of South Richmond Avenue;

• at 5:47 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 6200 block of South Whipple Avenue; and

• about 2:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Sacramento Avenue.

The robbers were described as one to three black men, police said. One of the men was described between 20 to 30 years old, 6-feet to 6-foot-2 and 160 to 170 pounds. The other two robbers were described between 20 to 25 years old, 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11 and between 140 and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.