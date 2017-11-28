3 robberies reported in the Loop

A man entered two convenience stores and a parking garage in the Loop, said he had a gun and demanded money from the safe and register, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• At 5:57 a.m. Nov. 19 in the 100 block of North Franklin Street;

• At 1:40 a.m. Nov. 19 in the 300 block of South Federal Street; and

• At 12:50 a.m. Nov. 21 n the 0-100 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

The robber was described as a 20 to 30-year-old black man standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-6 with short black hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.