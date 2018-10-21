3 shootings — all fatal — struck Chicago Saturday, leaving 3 dead, 1 wounded

The city saw three shootings on Saturday that killed all but one of the four people wounded, including a man who died in the same block where another person was shot to death less than a day ago.

The gun violence lasted from 5:20 a.m. until about 10:45 p.m. and began when a double shooting unfolded Saturday morning in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 5:20 a.m., two men were sitting in a vehicle parked in an alley in the 4400 block of North Bernard Street when someone approached them on foot and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

Roberto Ramirez, 23, was shot in his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The other man, 22, was shot in the face and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Ramirez lived a block away from where he was shot, according to the medical examiner’s office.

In the afternoon, a man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in East Garfield Park — marking the second homicide in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard over a 24-hour period, according to police.

Leetemi Daniels, 41, was shot multiple times just after 2:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Daniels was struck in his abdomen and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, 34-year-old Rodney Jernigan was fatally shot as he walked down a sidewalk in the same block Friday, police said.

According to the medical examiner’s office and police, Jernigan was shot in his chest and head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Saturday’s final homicide took place during the evening in the Gage Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.

At 10:43 p.m., a 21-year-old man was driving east on the 2700 block of West 58th Street when gunfire entered his vehicle and caused him to careen into a parked vehicle, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a bullet in his left shoulder, police said, and was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

Yellow crime tape cordoned off the street as Area Central police were investigating the homicide. The 21-year-old’s black Chrysler minivan stood on the street with the back window punched out from the bullets.

On Friday, citywide shootings left two people dead and eight wounded.