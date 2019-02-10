3 shot — 1 fatally — in Chicago on Saturday

One man was killed and two others were wounded in citywide shootings on Saturday.

The fatal shooting happened at night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

A 25-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle at 8 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Chicago Avenue when he was shot, according to Chicago police. He was struck multiple times and died at Stroger Hospital. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the death.

Later that evening, a man was wounded by gunfire in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 11:05 p.m., the 25-year-old was shot while sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 600 block of North Ridgeway, police said. Someone inside a dark sports-utility vehicle fired gunshots at him, striking his right leg and right arm.

No shootings were reported Saturday afternoon. In the morning, a man was wounded by gunfire in The Bush neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 26-year-old was struck by a bullet in his right side while he rode a vehicle at 3 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Burley, police said.

On Friday, two people were shot in Chicago, none fatally.