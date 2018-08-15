3 shot, 1 fatally, in city shootings Tuesday

Police investigate the scene were a man was shot Tuesday morning in the 200 block of North Parkside Avenue. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One person was killed and two people were wounded between about 12:30 a.m. and about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in shootings on the South Side and West Side.

A woman was shot to death at 8:39 p.m. in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 44-year-old was inside her home sitting on her couch when someone outside fired shots through her front door at 8:39 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Hermitage, according to Chicago police.

She was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm her death.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened about 8:05 p.m. on the South Side.

A 39-year-old man was walking in the 7000 block of South Jeffery when another male walked up and shot him in the torso, according to police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The first shooting of the day happened at 12:39 a.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

A 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when a gray SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots at 12:39 a.m. in the 200 block of North Parkside, according to police.

He was shot in the right leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.