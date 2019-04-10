2 dead, 1 critical in East Garfield Park shooting

Chicago police investigate after three people were shot, two of them fatally, April 10 in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street. | Chicago police

Two men were killed and a third person was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The shooting was reported at 9:53 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Two were dead at the scene, while a third was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said the two people killed were young adult men.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatalities.

Further details were not immediately available as Area North detectives investigate.

