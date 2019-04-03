3 shot — 2 fatally — in city gun violence Tuesday

Three people were shot across Chicago Tuesday, a sharp decline from the nine shot both Sunday and Monday. Two of Tuesday’s shootings, however, were fatal.

Late Tuesday night, a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

She was shot in the back about 11:50 p.m. in an apartment in the 6100 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed her death.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

In nearby Englewood, a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The 26-year-old was standing outside about 1:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Carpenter Street when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been struck in the chest, according to Chicago police.

He too was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area South detectives are investigating.

The only non-fatal shooting of the day happened around 9 p.m. when a man was shot during an attempted robbery in the Bucktown neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man was working on his car in the 2000 block of North Hoyne Avenue when four masked people approached him and asked for his property, Chicago police said.

When he refused to hand it over, one of the masked people shot him in the leg, police said.

The man, 28, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Three people are being questioned, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.

On Monday, nine people were shot — four fatally — in gun violence across the city.

