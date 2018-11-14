3 shot – 2 fatally – Tuesday in Chicago

Two men were killed and another was wounded in shootings between about 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the South Side.

The most recent fatal shooting happened at 10:27 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found 33-year-old David Quiroz inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head at 10:27 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Kolin, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He lived in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

About 5:45 p.m., another man was shot to death in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire found the 25-year-old with a gunshot wounds to his abdomen at 5:45 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Emerald. He had been standing on a sidewalk when someone inside a vehicle shot him multiple times, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not immediately confirmed his death.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened at 8:23 p.m. in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

A 25-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen in the 6100 block of South Ada, according to Chicago police. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw the man being physically assaulted by a man and woman.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. His two attackers fled in a grey vehicle, police said.

On Monday, one person was killed and three others were wounded.