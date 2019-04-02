3 shot, 2 killed in Greater Grand Crossing shooting

Two women are dead and a man injured after a shooting Monday night in the Greater Grand Crossing area on the South Side.

The group was sitting in a parked vehicle at 11:38 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Eggleston Avenue when three males got out of a blue sedan and started firing at them, Chicago police said.

The two women were shot several times in the body and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said. A man in the vehicle took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and his condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.