3 shot by masked shooter in Fuller Park

Three men were wounded early Monday after they were approached by a masked shooter in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood.

Two men were sitting in a parked vehicle about 2:25 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Wentworth Avenue when someone wearing a ski mask and black hooded sweatshirt approached them and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

A 32-year-old was shot in the arm and a 33-year-old was struck in the hip, police said. They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized.

A third man, who was standing next to the vehicle, suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and thigh, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition also stabilized.