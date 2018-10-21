3 shot — 1 killed — in East Garfield park

Three men were shot — one of them fatally — Sunday afternoon in East Garfield Park on the West Side, according to police.

The shooting happened about 3:40 p.m. in the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said.

Gunfire erupted and struck a 37-year-old man in the head, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

A 34-year-old man was struck in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. A third man, age 32, was shot in his right leg and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition had stabilized.

Details about the shooting were not immediately released.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.