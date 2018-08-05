3 shot in Bronzeville

Three people were shot Sunday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The three were standing in front of a home when a white vehicle pulled up and a passenger got out and fired shots about 7:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Dearborn, according to Chicago Police.

Two women, whose ages weren’t known, were shot in their legs and taken to hospitals where they were both in fair condition, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and buttocks and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said.

The shooter got back into the vehicle, which drove off northbound on State Street.

Area Central detectives were investigating.