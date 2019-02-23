3 shot in Chicago on Friday

At least three people were wounded in citywide shootings on Friday.

All of the gun violence occurred during the evening. The last shooting happened at 11:45 p.m. to a woman riding a vehicle in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. Someone in a black sedan pulled up next to the 23-year-old passenger in the 700 block of East 64th Street and fired a gun at her, according to Chicago police. Both her hands were shot.

Earlier that night, a teenage boy was shot and wounded in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 15-year-old told investigators he was walking down the 1500 block of North Hamlin Avenue about 7 p.m. when someone he didn’t know approached and began shooting, police said. He was struck in the arm.

Friday’s first shooting was reported at 7 p.m. in the South Chicago neighborhood. A 32-year-old man told officers he was standing in the 8600 block of South Burley Avenue when someone walked up to him and opened fire, police said. He was shot in his leg.

On Thursday, eight people were shot, one fatally.