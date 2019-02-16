3 shot in Chicago on Friday

At least three people were shot, none fatally, within city limits on Friday.

All of the shootings happened during the morning. The last one occurred at 9:45 a.m. in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

A 23-year-old man was walking in the 3200 block of West Lexington when someone strode over and shot him multiple times, according to Chicago police. He was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Seven hours earlier, a man was shot by two males trying to steal his necklace in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side. The 29-year-old was stopped at 2:46 a.m. by the would-be robbers, one of whom had a handgun, police said.

They said they wanted his necklace and began struggling with him to pry it off, police said. During the tussle, one of the males shot the 29-year-old in the hand. They ran away without taking anything.

Just after midnight, a man was shot in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood over what may have been a driving dispute.

The 41-year-old was inside a parked vehicle when someone inside a white Ford Taurus pulled up next to him and fired gunshots at 12:21 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Princeton, police said. The bullet struck his leg.

A police source said the shooting is being investigated as a possible road-rage incident.

On Thursday, at least eight people were shot — one fatally.