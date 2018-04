3 shot in Lawndale

Three people were shot Monday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 4:54 p.m. when the three got into an argument with another person who began shooting at them in the 3100 block of West Lexington, according to Chicago Police.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in her right leg, a 20-year-old man was shot in his arm and a 23-year-old man was struck in the leg, police said. All three had been stabilized and were being treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.