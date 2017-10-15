3 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway

Three people were wounded in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway late Saturday on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. in the inbound lanes of I-90/94 near 71st Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Three adults were shot and all suffered injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, police said. One person was taken to Stroger Hospital, while two others were taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

As of 1:30 a.m. Sunday, all inbound lanes of the expressway were closed to traffic in the area while police investigated the shooting.