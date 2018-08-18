3 men shot in Old Town

Three men were shot Saturday afternoon in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The men were standing outside when three males between the ages of 15 and 20-years-old opened fire on the group at 5:57 p.m. in the 300 block of West Division, according to Chicago police.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the back and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

A 54-year-old man was shot in the upper right leg and a 43-year-old man was shot in the lower left leg and upper right arm. They were also taken to Northwestern where their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Police originally reported the shooting happened in the 300 block of West Elm.

Area Central detectives were investigating.