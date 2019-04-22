3 shot in South Chicago drive-by

Three people were hurt in a drive-by Monday in South Chicago on the South Side.

The trio was walking down the street about 1:15 p.m. in the 7900 block of South East End Avenue when someone shot at them from a silver sedan, according to Chicago police.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the face, leg and forearm, police said. He was taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Another man, 39, was shot in both legs, police said. He was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

The third male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot in the left forearm and buttocks, according to police. He was stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Area South detectives are investigating.

