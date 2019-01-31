3 South Shore pedestrians robbed in January: police

Police are searching for two robbers who have been targeting pedestrians over a one-week period this January in the South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side.

One or two men stopped people walking on a street or sidewalk and either flashed a handgun or made a gesture implying they were armed, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They then either demanded or snatched the person’s belongings.

At least once, the suspects drove a chrome or light blue Toyota Corolla.

The robberies happened:

about 4 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 6700 block of South Paxton Avenue;

about 6:27 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue; and

about 9:32 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 1800 block of East 72nd Street.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.