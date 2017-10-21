Police: Woman killed, 2 others hurt in SW Side stabbing

A woman was killed and two men were wounded in a stabbing attack Saturday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Chicago Police said.

During a domestic altercation at 5:42 p.m., the 36-year-old woman was stabbed in her chest in the 3300 block of West Marquette, according to police.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in his arm and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Another man, 75, also suffered a stab wound to his arm, but he declined to be taken to a hospital.

Police said charges were pending against a “male offender” who ran away and was taken into custody by officers a short time later.

Area Central detectives were investigating.