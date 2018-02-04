3 teen boys charged with attempted carjacking outside Gold Coast hotel

Three teenage boys were charged with trying to steal a running vehicle Friday evening outside a Gold Coast hotel.

A 54-year-old man was unloading his vehicle at 7:14 p.m. outside the hotel in the 300 block of East Ohio when a 15-year-old boy walked up to him and sat in the driver’s seat, according to Chicago Police. The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago is located in that block at 300 E. Ohio.

The boy tried to drive off, but the man jumped into the vehicle and called authorities, police said.

The 15-year-old and two other boys, ages 14 and 17, were then taken into custody, police said.

They were all charged with felony counts of unlawful possession of stolen vehicle, vehicular hijacking and attempt aggravated battery use of a deadly weapon, police said

The 15-year-old and 14-year-old also face felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, police said. In addition, the 15-year-old faces a felony charge of unlawful vehicular invasion.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the suspects used another stolen vehicle in the attempted carjacking, and detectives were processing that vehicle Saturday morning.