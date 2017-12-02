3 teen boys wounded in drive-by shooting in Austin

Three teenage boys were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The boys were standing on a sidewalk about 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of West Madison when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach, and a 14-year-old was shot in his arm, police said. Both of their conditions were stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Another 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks, police said. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was also stabilized.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.