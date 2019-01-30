3 teens charged in West Town carjacking

Three teenagers have been charged in a carjacking that happened in West Town.

Terrion Kitchen, 19, Tracie Kitchen, 18, and Randy Givens, 19, are each charged with a felony count of vehicular hijacking, Chicago police said.

They allegedly hijacked a 2016 Nissan Altima about 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of West Wabansia Avenue, police said.

Officers tried to pull them over later that night after seeing the vehicle commit a minor traffic violation, but the Altima sped off, police said.

The stolen car was found abandoned in a park, and the teens were arrested about 10:40 p.m. after a brief foot chase in the 9500 block of Avenue M, police said.

The three were due in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.