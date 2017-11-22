3 teens charged with South Side carjackings

Three teenage boys have been charged with a pair of recent carjackings on Chicago’s South and Far South sides.

The two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old are suspected of carjacking a 52-year-old woman about 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West 115th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was leaving a driveway in a 2016 Kia Sorento when a white car pulled up and someone with a handgun got out of the passenger seat and walked up to her, police said. He ordered the woman out of the Kia and onto the ground before he got into the car and drove away.

The teens are also suspected in another carjacking Nov. 13 in the 9600 block of South Yale, police said. They were arrested about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West 103rd Street.

One of the 15-year-olds was charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle, three felony counts of identity theft and a misdemeanor count of driving without a license or permit while underage, police said. The other 15-year-old was charged with two felony counts of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, one felony count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm, three felony counts of identity theft and a misdemeanor count of driving without a license or permit while underage.

The 16-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

All three of the suspects were expected to appear in juvenile court on Wednesday.