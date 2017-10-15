3 teens charged after marijuana found during McHenry County searches

Three teens are facing felony charges after marijuana was uncovered during three separate searches at homes in the northwest suburbs.

Following complaints about drug activity in the area, the McHenry County sheriff’s office opened a two-month investigation that led to the execution of search warrants at the homes in Island Lake and Cary.

The task force served a search warrant Sept. 22 at a home in the 3300 block of Southport Drive in Island Lake, according to the McHenry County sherif’s office. Detectives seized 50 grams of cannabis, a single dose of both LSD and ecstasy, nine Adderall pills, packaging material, drug scales, a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle and $258 in cash.

Matthew M. Pawelko, 18, of Island Lake was taken into custody and charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of cannabis, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of cannabis, the sheriff’s office said. Pawelko also faces misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of cannabis and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is free on bond awaiting a Nov. 2 court date.

On the afternoon of Oct. 11, task force officers served another search warrant in the 100 block of Georgetown Drive in Cary, the sheriff’s office said. During the search, they uncovered about 120 grams of marijuana, four marijuana plants, packaging material, drug paraphernalia and $330 in cash.

James J. O’Hara, 19, of Cary, was charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis, as well as a misdemeanor count of unlawful production of cannabis sativa plants, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held at the McHenry County Jail on $30,000 bond. His next court date was set for Monday.

Later that evening, members of the task force also served a search warrant in the 800 block of Wildrose Lane in Cary, where officers seized about 870 grams of marijuana, a drug scale and ledger, packaging material and $233 in cash, the sheriff’s office said.

Andrew C. Ramsey, 18, of McHenry, was taken into custody and charged with felony counts of unlawful delivery of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis, as well as a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said. He is free on bond awaiting a Monday court date.

The total value of all the drugs seized is $22,300, the sheriff’s office said.