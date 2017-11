3 teens wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Three 16-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting Friday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

They were walking together about 9:50 p.m. when shots were fired by another group of males in the 3500 block of West Franklin Boulevard, Chicago Police said.

Two of the boys were struck in the right leg and the third suffered a gunshot wound to his right foot, police said. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment and their conditions were stabilized.