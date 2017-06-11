3 vehicle thefts reported in Bronzeville

Police are warning South Side residents of three vehicle thefts reported last week in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The victims left their vehicles running and unoccupied while they went inside gas stations or were pumping gas, and two males got inside and drove off, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

• About 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 370 block of East Pershing Road;

• About 6:10 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Pershing Road; and

• About 6:45 p.m, Saturday in the 400 block of East Pershing Road.

The offenders were described as two black males, police said. One of the offenders was described between 16 and 20 years old, 5-foot-8 with a medium complexion.

Both offenders were seen driving a 2014 black Toyota RAV 4, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.