3 women, 1 man shot on West Garfield Park street

A street brawl resulted in three women and one man getting shot Saturday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 2:01 a.m., the four of them were “involved in a fight on the street” in the 4400 block of West Madison when gunshots rang out, according to Chicago police. It was unclear who the shooter was.

The three women — ages 26, 28 and 35 — were all shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The man, 44, was grazed in the right thigh and walked into West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park.

Area North detectives are investigating.