3 women injured in traffic crash in Lansing

Three women were injured in a crash involving two vehicles that ejected a passenger from her car early Monday in south suburban Lansing.

About 3 a.m., officers responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Torrence Avenue and 173rd Street, according to a statement from Lansing police.

Officers found a 2002 Ford Taurus on fire and a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox rolled over, police said. Officers pulled the driver of the Ford, a 26-year-old woman, out from the passenger side prior to the car engulfing in flames.

The passenger in the Ford, a 25-year-old woman, had been ejected from the car and was located nearby, police said. The 36-year-old woman driving the Chevrolet was trapped inside of the rolled over car and removed by the Lansing Fire Department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and transported all three women to area hospitals for treatment, police said. They are all expected to fully recover.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.