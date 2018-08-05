3 women shot in West Garfield Park

Three women were wounded in a single shooting early Sunday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 2:25 a.m., the group was standing on a front porch in the 4700 block of West Gladys Avenue when two groups of males began shooting at each other, according to Chicago Police.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in her back, and a 28-year-old woman was struck in her arm, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

The third victim, a 41-year-old woman, was shot in her thigh and was taken to Loretto Hospital, where her condition also stabilized, according to police.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.