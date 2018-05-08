3 wounded, 1 critically, in Lawndale shooting

Three men were wounded, one of them critically, in a shooting Tuesday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

They were shot about 7:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Roosevelt, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

A 33-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the body, while a 28-year-old and a 43-year-old were shot in the buttocks, police said. They were all taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 33-year-old was in critical condition and the other men’s conditions stabilized.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.