4 wounded, 1 critically, in shooting at West Ridge bar

Four men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting at a bar early Sunday in the West Ridge neighborhood on the North Side.

The men were inside of a bar about 1:35 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Howard when another male opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 24-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said.

A 38-year-old was also shot multiple times in his body, while a 54-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his right hip, police said. They were also taken to St. Francis, where their conditions stabilized.

A 42-year-old was shot in the leg and showed up at Evanston Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.