3 wounded — 1 critically — in shooting outside BP gas station in West Town

The BP gas station in the 100 block of North Western Avenue | Google Maps

Two drive-by shooters wounded three people outside a gas station Sunday morning in the West Town neighborhood on the West Side.

At 3:55 a.m., two males fired at two woman and a man as they were leaving the parking lot of the BP gas station at 101 N. Western Ave., according to Chicago police.

The women, 30 and 29 years old, were sitting in a vehicle and the man, 26, was about to also get inside when they were shot, police said.

A police source said the man was possibly the intended target.

The 30-year-old woman was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The other woman was shot in the hand and brought to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The man was hit in the lower backside and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said.

The two shooters may have been inside the gas station with the women and man before the shooting, police said.

The drive-by attack was the second time multiple people were wounded in one shooting on Sunday. About two hours earlier, seven people were shot — two fatally — outside Reynold’s Lounge in Grand Crossing.