3 wounded, 1 dead in Friday gun violence

At least four people were shot, one fatally, in citywide shootings Friday.

After a morning and afternoon without any gun violence reported, the first shooting occurred Friday evening in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A 22-year-old man was standing in front of a home about 6:10 p.m. in the 200 block of East 109th Street when a beige SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the hand and thigh and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Friday’s sole homicide happened when a young man and boy were wounded in a double shooting that night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

At 10:28 p.m., a male shooter walked up to the 17-year-old and the 20-year-old in the 0 to 100 block of North Karlov Avenue.

The person shot the boy in the back and the man in the head, police said. Both were taken to Stroger, the first in serious condition and the second in critical condition.

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

As Area North detectives were investigating, the sound of gunfire from at least two nearby locations rang through the air.

About the same time, a 36-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The man was standing on a sidewalk about 10:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his knee and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police. He condition had stabilized.

Thursday’s count for Chicago shootings also left three people wounded and one killed.