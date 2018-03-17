3 wounded, 2 seriously, in shooting at Harvey strip club

Three people were wounded early Saturday in a shooting at a strip club in Harvey. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Three people were wounded, two of them seriously, in a shooting early Saturday inside a strip club in south suburban Harvey.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. to a call of shots fired at The BOXXX Gentleman’s Club at 16700 S. Halsted St. and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Sean Howard, spokesman for the city.

Two people were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious to critical condition, Howard said. Another person was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where their condition stabilized.

Their ages and genders weren’t immediately known.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.